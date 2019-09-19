Abandoned Projects: Central Bank Of Nigeria Governor, Emefiele, Faces Parliament Today

The committee is investigating the projects.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2019


Godwin Emefiele, Central of Nigeria Governor has been summoned to
appear today (Thursday), before the House of Representatives Committee
over abandoned projects in the Niger Delta.

The committee is investigating the projects.

In an interview with journalists in Abuja, Nicholas Ossai said the
acting managing director and all the directors in the Niger Delta
Development Commission (NDDC) would also answer questions on abandoned
projects in the oil-rich region.

“Some of the documents we requested from the CBN has come and we are
looking forward to receiving him on Thursday by 12 noon.

“I believe we might ask one or two questions from the documents we
have received, that is what we are going to do, I know the CBN
Governor is a law-abiding citizen.

“What we did is to protect the interest of the Niger Delta people, who
are a part of the people of Nigeria, whose money had been released to
do a good job for them by the federal government.

“The investigation we are conducting will unravel a lot of issues and
make sure that some of these contractors go back to the site to
execute those jobs abandoned over the years; that is the essence of
summons.

“So the CBN governor is going to appear on Thursday including all
directors and the Acting MD of NDDC, who is also a Director of a
Department,” he said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money Nigerians To Start Paying For Bank Deposits In 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Remi Tinubu And APC Chapters React To Saraki And Dogara’s Election
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Press Release: $8.4Million Scam - Ajudua Loses Bail Bid
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Business Conference Wants Technical Committee To Determine Appropriate Percentage for Revenue Allocation, Adjourns Plenary Till August 4, 2014
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion The CBN And Soludo’s Ponzi Scheme By Odilim Enwegbara
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Court Orders Extradition To UK Of Ex-MINT Boss, Emmanuel Okoyomon
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Saudi Attack: Houthi Rebels Say Country’s Government Lying
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Money Nigerians To Start Paying For Bank Deposits In 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education EKSU Student Allegedly Kills Lover Over N2500
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal CJN To Swear In 38 Senior Advocates Of Nigeria On Monday
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Akwa Ibom Government Jails Journalist For Taking Pictures
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Law-abiding Citizens Shouldn’t Be Harassed By Regime That Negotiates With Bandits, Terrorists, Says Falana
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sends Policemen, Soldiers To Intimidate SaharaReporters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Six For Alleged ATM Scam
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Second Batch Of Nigerians Evacuated From South Africa Arrive Lagos
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
South Africa 25 Infants Among 290 Nigerians Airborne From South Africa
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Furious Security Agents Try To Break Into SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Under Siege: Nigeria President Buhari Send More Security Operatives To SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad