Abandoned Projects: Central Bank Of Nigeria Governor, Emefiele, Faces Parliament Today

Godwin Emefiele, Central of Nigeria Governor has been summoned to
appear today (Thursday), before the House of Representatives Committee
over abandoned projects in the Niger Delta.
The committee is investigating the projects.
In an interview with journalists in Abuja, Nicholas Ossai said the
acting managing director and all the directors in the Niger Delta
Development Commission (NDDC) would also answer questions on abandoned
projects in the oil-rich region.
“Some of the documents we requested from the CBN has come and we are
looking forward to receiving him on Thursday by 12 noon.
“I believe we might ask one or two questions from the documents we
have received, that is what we are going to do, I know the CBN
Governor is a law-abiding citizen.
“What we did is to protect the interest of the Niger Delta people, who
are a part of the people of Nigeria, whose money had been released to
do a good job for them by the federal government.
“The investigation we are conducting will unravel a lot of issues and
make sure that some of these contractors go back to the site to
execute those jobs abandoned over the years; that is the essence of
summons.
“So the CBN governor is going to appear on Thursday including all
directors and the Acting MD of NDDC, who is also a Director of a
Department,” he said.