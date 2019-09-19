Abandoned Projects: Central Bank Of Nigeria Governor, Emefiele, Faces Parliament Today



Godwin Emefiele, Central of Nigeria Governor has been summoned to

appear today (Thursday), before the House of Representatives Committee

over abandoned projects in the Niger Delta.



The committee is investigating the projects.



In an interview with journalists in Abuja, Nicholas Ossai said the

acting managing director and all the directors in the Niger Delta

Development Commission (NDDC) would also answer questions on abandoned

projects in the oil-rich region.



“Some of the documents we requested from the CBN has come and we are

looking forward to receiving him on Thursday by 12 noon.



“I believe we might ask one or two questions from the documents we

have received, that is what we are going to do, I know the CBN

Governor is a law-abiding citizen.



“What we did is to protect the interest of the Niger Delta people, who

are a part of the people of Nigeria, whose money had been released to

do a good job for them by the federal government.



“The investigation we are conducting will unravel a lot of issues and

make sure that some of these contractors go back to the site to

execute those jobs abandoned over the years; that is the essence of

summons.



“So the CBN governor is going to appear on Thursday including all

directors and the Acting MD of NDDC, who is also a Director of a

Department,” he said.



