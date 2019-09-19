Atiku Vs Buhari: PDP Chieftains Meet In Dubai, Strategize For Supreme Court

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2019

 

Leaders of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP) have met with the presidential candidate of the party in the
February 23, 2019 poll, Atiku Abubakar, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
(UAE).

Impeccable sources in Abuja told Daily Trust that the BoT chairman and
secretary, Senators Walid Jibrin and Adolphus Wabara, led a few other
members of the board to the UAE where they met with Atiku and
discussed Nigeria’s politics and the judiciary.

Senator Jibrin also confirmed to our correspondent in a telephone
interview, yesterday, that leaders of the BoT met with Atiku in Dubai
where they spent a few days and returned to Nigeria, adding that the
trip was successful.

When asked to explain the essence of the meeting and why it was taking
place in another country, Senator Jibrin said he was at a meeting and
asked our correspondent to call him back for details.

He, however, didn’t pick his calls and a text message sent to him at
the time of filing this report. Similarly, the PDP BoT Secretary,
Wabara, neither picked his phone call nor responded to a text message
sent to him by our reporter.

A top member of the PDP National Working Committee who preferred
anonymity, however, said the worry by some people over the BoT’s
meeting with Atiku in Dubai was unnecessary.

Daily Trust reports that Atiku has yet to appeal the judgment of the
tribunal at the Supreme Court eight days after it was delivered.

The newspaper reports that Atiku and the PDP have only six days
remaining to appeal the judgment at the apex court as they had vowed.

“As of today (yesterday), Atiku and the PDP are yet to file their
appeal at the Supreme Court. Our legal team is still studying the
judgment of the lower court.

“We have only 14 days from the day the judgment of the tribunal was
delivered to appeal. The 14 days will elapse next Wednesday.

“So we still have up to 6 days to act. And I believe everything is
going to be fine. It is not late yet. We still have time to do that,”
he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

