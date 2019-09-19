Atiku Vs Buhari: PDP Chieftains Meet In Dubai, Strategize For Supreme Court

Leaders of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) have met with the presidential candidate of the party in the

February 23, 2019 poll, Atiku Abubakar, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

(UAE).



Impeccable sources in Abuja told Daily Trust that the BoT chairman and

secretary, Senators Walid Jibrin and Adolphus Wabara, led a few other

members of the board to the UAE where they met with Atiku and

discussed Nigeria’s politics and the judiciary.



Senator Jibrin also confirmed to our correspondent in a telephone

interview, yesterday, that leaders of the BoT met with Atiku in Dubai

where they spent a few days and returned to Nigeria, adding that the

trip was successful.



When asked to explain the essence of the meeting and why it was taking

place in another country, Senator Jibrin said he was at a meeting and

asked our correspondent to call him back for details.



He, however, didn’t pick his calls and a text message sent to him at

the time of filing this report. Similarly, the PDP BoT Secretary,

Wabara, neither picked his phone call nor responded to a text message

sent to him by our reporter.



A top member of the PDP National Working Committee who preferred

anonymity, however, said the worry by some people over the BoT’s

meeting with Atiku in Dubai was unnecessary.



Daily Trust reports that Atiku has yet to appeal the judgment of the

tribunal at the Supreme Court eight days after it was delivered.



The newspaper reports that Atiku and the PDP have only six days

remaining to appeal the judgment at the apex court as they had vowed.



“As of today (yesterday), Atiku and the PDP are yet to file their

appeal at the Supreme Court. Our legal team is still studying the

judgment of the lower court.



“We have only 14 days from the day the judgment of the tribunal was

delivered to appeal. The 14 days will elapse next Wednesday.



“So we still have up to 6 days to act. And I believe everything is

going to be fine. It is not late yet. We still have time to do that,”

he said.