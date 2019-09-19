BREAKING: P&ID Representatives Plead Guilty To Fraud, Tax Evasion

Two representatives of the Process and Industrial Development Ltd on Thursday pleaded guilty before the Federal High Court in Abuja to charges of fraud and tax evasion instituted against them in respect of the contract leading to the recent controversial judgment of a British court empowering the firm to seize about $9.6bn worth of Nigerian assets.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday arraigned P&ID Ltd, Virgin Island, its Nigerian affiliate, P&ID Nigeria Ltd on 11 counts of fraud and tax evasion, Punch reports.