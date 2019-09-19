BREAKING: P&ID Representatives Plead Guilty To Fraud, Tax Evasion

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday arraigned P&ID Ltd, Virgin Island, its Nigerian affiliate, P&ID Nigeria Ltd on 11 counts of fraud and tax evasion

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2019

Two representatives of the Process and Industrial Development Ltd on Thursday pleaded guilty before the Federal High Court in Abuja to charges of fraud and tax evasion instituted against them in respect of the contract leading to the recent controversial judgment of a British court empowering the firm to seize about $9.6bn worth of Nigerian assets.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday arraigned P&ID Ltd, Virgin Island, its Nigerian affiliate, P&ID Nigeria Ltd on 11 counts of fraud and tax evasion, Punch reports.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal CJN To Swear In 38 Senior Advocates Of Nigeria On Monday
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyers Kick Against CBN New Charges On Withdrawals
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Corruption Nigerian Judge, Margaret Igbeta, Opened N870 Million Bank Account In Maid's Name -ICPC
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Legal Why Adamawa State Accounts Were Frozen By The EFCC
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Desperate President Jonathan Weighing Suicidal Options? By Frisky Larr
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Al Jazeera Journalists Detained For More Than 10 Days By Military, Denied Their Human Rights
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Saudi Attack: Houthi Rebels Say Country’s Government Lying
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Money Nigerians To Start Paying For Bank Deposits In 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education EKSU Student Allegedly Kills Lover Over N2500
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal CJN To Swear In 38 Senior Advocates Of Nigeria On Monday
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Law-abiding Citizens Shouldn’t Be Harassed By Regime That Negotiates With Bandits, Terrorists, Says Falana
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
South Africa 25 Infants Among 290 Nigerians Airborne From South Africa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sends Policemen, Soldiers To Intimidate SaharaReporters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Second Batch Of Nigerians Evacuated From South Africa Arrive Lagos
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Furious Security Agents Try To Break Into SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International US Consulate Launches Academy for Women Entrepreneurs
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Akwa Ibom Government Jails Journalist For Taking Pictures
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM #FreeSowore Protests Hold In UK, Italy As Buhari Prevents Rally In Nigeria
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad