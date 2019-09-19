Central Bank Of Nigeria To Increase Charges On PoS Transaction

According to the CBN, the new policy stipulates 'Stamp Duties Payment' on individual transactions that occur on PoS, rather than previous plans where charges occurred on aggregate transactions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2019

The Central Bank of Nigeria has directed the strict implementation of Merchant Service Charge, which would impose more charges on all point of sale (PoS) transactions.

This is coming few days after the apex bank announced new charges on withdrawal and deposit of funds above N500,000.

The directive on the 'Unbundling of Merchant Settlement Amounts' was contained in the CBN circular to banks, processors and switches, titled: 'Review of Process for Merchants Collections on Electronic Transactions', The Nation reports.

According to the CBN, the new policy stipulates 'Stamp Duties Payment' on individual transactions that occur on PoS, rather than previous plans where charges occurred on aggregate transactions.

The circular signed by CBN Director, Payments System Management Department, Sam Okojere, authorised banks to unbundle merchant settlement amounts and charge applicable taxes and duties on individual transactions as stipulated by regulators.

The merchant service charge was also reviewed downward from 0.75 percent (capped at N1,200) to 0.50 percent (capped at N1,000).

The CBN and Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) are working closely, including setting emittance processes that ensure the stamp duty charges for PoS is collected.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money Nigerians To Start Paying For Bank Deposits In 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Abandoned Projects: Central Bank Of Nigeria Governor, Emefiele, Faces Parliament Today
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Business El-Rufai Vs Kaduna Traders: Showdown Brewing As Traders Reject Plan To Expand Markets
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyers Kick Against CBN New Charges On Withdrawals
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Business Closure Of Border Cannot End Smuggling, ECOWAS Tells Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Kebbi Most Expensive State To Buy Food In Nigeria -Report
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Saudi Attack: Houthi Rebels Say Country’s Government Lying
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Money Nigerians To Start Paying For Bank Deposits In 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education EKSU Student Allegedly Kills Lover Over N2500
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal CJN To Swear In 38 Senior Advocates Of Nigeria On Monday
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Law-abiding Citizens Shouldn’t Be Harassed By Regime That Negotiates With Bandits, Terrorists, Says Falana
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
South Africa 25 Infants Among 290 Nigerians Airborne From South Africa
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sends Policemen, Soldiers To Intimidate SaharaReporters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Second Batch Of Nigerians Evacuated From South Africa Arrive Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Furious Security Agents Try To Break Into SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International US Consulate Launches Academy for Women Entrepreneurs
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Akwa Ibom Government Jails Journalist For Taking Pictures
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM #FreeSowore Protests Hold In UK, Italy As Buhari Prevents Rally In Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad