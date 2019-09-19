Eight Kidnap Victims Rescued In Kaduna By Nigerian Army

Eight people kidnapped along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Highway on Wednesday, have been rescued by troops of Operation Whirl Punch under 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna.

A military source told News Agency Of Nigeriathat, “The troops tracked the kidnappers to where they were hiding in Labi Village, Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State, and rescued the victims at about 5:00pm on Wednesday, hours after their abduction.

“The victims, who were travelling from Kano to Ilorin, had their journey interrupted by bandits, who kidnapped and moved them to one of their fortified hideouts in the forest.

“The troops swung into action and stormed the bandits’ camp.

“During the encounter that ensued, the gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits with superior fire power resulting in the bandits abandoning the victims and fleeing with gunshot wounds.”