JAMB Suspends 13 CBT Centres In Nasarawa

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board said it has suspended no fewer than 13 centres out of 32 it was using for the conduct of its examinations in Nasarawa State.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, revealed this while signing a Memorandum of Understanding for equipping three Computer-Based Test Centres with the Nasarawa State Government at Government House, Lafia, on Thursday.

Oloyede, who was represented by the Director, Information Technology Service Department, Mr Fabian Okoro, said the aim of suspending the 13 centres in the state was as a result of not meeting specified standards, adding that the signing of the MoU with the state government would allow the examination exercise to be carried out smoothly without any hiccups.

Speaking at the meeting, Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, said, “I commend former governor and now senator, Umaru Al-Makura, who built the centres; and Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, for his support towards equipping the three centres.

“This will alleviate the suffering of students of the state who have been travelling to centres outside the state to sit for the examination.”