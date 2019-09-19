Join Protest, Demand Release Of Sowore - Dr Damages Tells Nigerians In Diaspora

Dr Damages, in a new video, called on Nigerians living outside the country, especially New York, to join the rest of the world in urging President Buhari of Nigeria to free the activist.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2019

Dr. Damages Sahara Reporters Media

Rudolf Okonkwo, host of a weekly satirical online television show, Dr Damages Show, has called on Nigerians living in diaspora to join the global action to demand the release of Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was arrested by the Department of State Services on August 3, 2019, for spearheading the #RevolutionNow protest aimed at making the Nigerian government provide basic amenities, welfare and social needs for the people.

The Nigerian government and the DSS claimed that Sowore met with foreign countries and individuals to overthrow the President Muhammadu Buhari regime.

He said, “If you live in New York and want to join a protest at the United Nations and Nigerian Embassy to press for Sowore’s release, please come out on September 19 and 24.

“There are also global protests happening all over the world. You may not like Sowore but that does not mean you should fold your arms and watch as the government locks up a citizen on the basis of fake and unsubstantiated information.”

Supporters of Sowore had planned a protest for today (Thursday) and September 24 at the Nigerian consulate in the US and United Nations, respectively.

 Buhari, Free Sowore now Buhari, Free Sowore now

SaharaReporters, New York

