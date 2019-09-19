Man Jailed For Drugging, Robbing Victim

The victim, Egbon Khalim, was said to have been drugged at the Iyare Motor Park in Benin City, the capital, on May 25, 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2019

 

Magistrate I.A Osayande of an Oredo Magistrate Court in Edo State has jailed a 39-year old man identified as David Onyema for drugging and robbing his victim.

According to police prosecutor, Patrick Agbonifo, the convict pretended to make friends with the victim but gave him food laced with drug.

He further said goods worth N715,000 were stolen from the victim after he fell asleep.

Magistrate Osayande sentenced Onyema to 44-month imprisonment without an option of fine.

SaharaReporters, New York

