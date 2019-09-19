Nigerian Lawyers Kick Against CBN New Charges On Withdrawals

The Lekki Forum of the Nigerian Bar Association has rejected the newly introduced plan of the Central Bank of Nigeria tNigerian Lawyers Kick Against CBN New Charges On Withdrawalso commence imposition of charges on deposits and withdrawals above N500,000.

The lawyers in a statement jointly signed by Chairman of the Chapter, Oladotun Hassan, and Secretary, Ayodele Ademiluyi, described the charges as “evil, inhuman and wicked", adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is set to make life difficult for Nigerians.

“The obnoxious charges is evil, inhuman and wicked at a period when majority of Nigerian citizens are finding it difficult by the day to make ends meet under an inflationary and battered economy,” the statement read.

It added, “It is becoming clearer by the day that the current President Muhammadu Buhari-led regime in power is set to make the year 2020 a year of economic armageddon for the citizens of the country.

“The inference is based on the imposition of Value Added Tax hike on Nigerians with commencement in year 2020 and to add insult to injury, Nigerians who are struggling to make ends meet under an inflationary and battered economy would have to pay unwarranted charges through their nose.”

The lawyers called on Nigerians to rise and resist this "economic armageddon visited on the citizens of the country without prior consultation", while also urging civil society organisations to strongly resist the charges.