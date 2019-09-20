$1.2bn Spent On Fish Import Annually, Says CBN Governor, Emefiele

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2019

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has said that about $1.2bn worth of fish is imported into the country annually.

Emefiele disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday while briefing some state governors on the feat recorded so far in agriculture for economic growth.

He explained that current fish production stood at 0.8 million tons while the demand was 2.7 million tons, giving a deficit of 1.9 million tons.

He said the apex bank’s current initiative was to engage the coastal state governors to develop the blue economy to address the deficit of 1.9metric tons as well as eradicate the huge import bill for fish.

According to him, this is a very huge economic opportunity for the states to create an enabling environment for investors.

