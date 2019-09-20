$20,000 Bribe: EFCC Arraigns Former Petroleum Ministry Director

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Grace Taiga, a former director, legal services at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, on an eight-count count charge bothering on bribery.

The anti-corruption agency accused Taiga of receiving $20,000 bribe among other charges.

The former director was arraigned before an FCT high court, Abuja.

Taiga, during her trial on Friday, was escorted into the courtroom limping.

The case was initially filed against her and Muhammad Kuchazi, the commercial director of P&ID British Virgin Island.

However, the prosecutor informed the court that the charges had been amended and the case was now only against Taiga.