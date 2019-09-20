Action Against Hunger Supporting Boko Haram, Nigerian Army Claims

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai

The Nigerian Army has said that it took over the office of Action Against Hunger (AAH), a non-governmental organisation providing relief for Boko Haram victims because the NGO is aiding the terrorist group to carry out its vicious activities.

The Nigerian Army also declared AAH persona non grata adding that the NGO has refused to heed to a warning from the military.

The military had laid siege at the office of the NGO in Borno on Thursday, barring the staff from gaining entrance into the building, with no reason given for the blockade.

Colonel Ado Isa, spokesperson of the theatre command Operation Lafiya Dole, in a statement, said: “The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC – OPLD)) has observed with utter disappointment and concern the notorious activities of some NGOs working in North East (NE) Nigeria.

“The subversive actions of the NGO Action Against Hunger (AAH) persisted despite several warnings to desist from aiding and abetting terrorists and their atrocities. The TC – OPLD has on many occasions raised alarm over this unwholesome practices of some NGOs and expressed the same position during meetings with the NGOs operating in the NE Theater of Operation.

“Consequently, the AAH has been declared persona non grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP by supplying them food and drugs despite warnings from the TC-OPLD.

“The command has obtained several credible intelligence indicating AAH as one of those NGOs operating in the NE that is notorious in supplying food and drugs to the criminals in the area.”

The Nigerian Army enjoined the public to “continue to give credible information on the activities of the marauders/criminals and their supporters in the NE theatre of operation.”