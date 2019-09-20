Action Against Hunger Supporting Boko Haram, Nigerian Army Claims

The military had laid siege at the office of the NGO in Borno on Thursday, barring the staff from gaining entrance into the building, with no reason given for the blockade.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2019

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai Daily Post

 

The Nigerian Army has said that it took over the office of Action Against Hunger (AAH), a non-governmental organisation providing relief for Boko Haram victims because the NGO is aiding the terrorist group to carry out its vicious activities.

The Nigerian Army also declared AAH persona non grata adding that the NGO has refused to heed to a warning from the military.

The military had laid siege at the office of the NGO in Borno on Thursday, barring the staff from gaining entrance into the building, with no reason given for the blockade.

Colonel Ado Isa, spokesperson of the theatre command Operation Lafiya Dole, in a statement, said: “The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC – OPLD)) has observed with utter disappointment and concern the notorious activities of some NGOs working in North East (NE) Nigeria.

“The subversive actions of the NGO Action Against Hunger (AAH) persisted despite several warnings to desist from aiding and abetting terrorists and their atrocities. The TC – OPLD has on many occasions raised alarm over this unwholesome practices of some NGOs and expressed the same position during meetings with the NGOs operating in the NE Theater of Operation.

“Consequently, the AAH has been declared persona non grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP by supplying them food and drugs despite warnings from the TC-OPLD.

“The command has obtained several credible intelligence indicating AAH as one of those NGOs operating in the NE that is notorious in supplying food and drugs to the criminals in the area.”

The Nigerian Army enjoined the public to “continue to give credible information on the activities of the marauders/criminals and their supporters in the NE theatre of operation.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Eight Kidnap Victims Rescued In Kaduna By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Army Personnel Seal Action Against Hunger Office In Maiduguri
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Military Alleged N400m Theft: Ex-Army GOC Rejects Adeosun As Court Marshal President
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Global North Military Assistance: Gratitude, And A Call For Caution By Benedict Oladipo Koledoye
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills Four Farmers In Borno — And Sets Their Corpses Ablaze
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News '10 Killed', UN Hub Station Razed As Boko Haram Attacks Rann Again
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Nigerian Woman Wins Top Engineering Award In Scotland
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Husband Sues Wife For Photographing Him Without Permission
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Business Central Bank Of Nigeria To Increase Charges On PoS Transaction
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics N614bn Bailout: Nigerian Governors Give Condition For Loan Repayment
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Chieftain, Toyin Ajinde, Involved In Car Crash Dies After Going Into A Coma
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Serial Killer Arrested By Police In Rivers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sex Youth Council Condemns Bobrisky, Accuses Him Of Promoting Immorality
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Experts Decry Pangolin Poaching In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Eight Kidnap Victims Rescued In Kaduna By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Buhari To Attend UNGA In New York Amidst Insecurity, Human Rights Violations In Nigeria
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel FAAN Gives NAMA 48-Hour Notice To Demolish Staff Quarters
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Too Late To Save Divided, Hostile, Unequal Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad