After Days On The Run, Police Finally Arrest Man Who Killed Three In-laws In Edo

A 44-year old man, Edoghogho Omorogbe, who killed his mother-in-law, sister-in-law and a six-month old baby in Edo State has been arrested by the police.

Earlier, four suspects were randomly arrested after the incident occurred on September 10, 2019 at their residence in Edo State.

The names of the victims were given as Mrs Alice Omorogbe, 52, Mrs Blessing Efe, 25, and her baby.

The alleged suspect, Omorogbe, resides at Iguadolor Community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

While the exact time the suspect murdered his victims cannot be ascertained, the dead bodies were only found the following morning after the killing took place.

Speaking on why he committed the act, Omorogbe said, “I killed them out of annoyance because my mother-in-law used boys to beat me up.

“If I quarrel with my wife, she will send boys to beat me up.

“I didn’t know the cutlass will meet the baby. After I killed them, I ran away. Later, I came out and went to tell my father what I did.

“I have not seen my wife since I killed her mother and sister.”

Commissioner of Police in the state, Danmallam Abubakar, said the suspect would be charged to court after investigations are completed.



