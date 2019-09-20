After Days On The Run, Police Finally Arrest Man Who Killed Three In-laws In Edo

Earlier, four suspects were randomly arrested after the incident occurred on September 10, 2019 at their residence in Edo State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2019

 

A 44-year old man, Edoghogho Omorogbe, who killed his mother-in-law, sister-in-law and a six-month old baby in Edo State has been arrested by the police.

Earlier, four suspects were randomly arrested after the incident occurred on September 10, 2019 at their residence in Edo State.

The names of the victims were given as Mrs Alice Omorogbe, 52, Mrs Blessing Efe, 25, and her baby.

The alleged suspect, Omorogbe, resides at Iguadolor Community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

While the exact time the suspect murdered his victims cannot be ascertained, the dead bodies were only found the following morning after the killing took place.

Speaking on why he committed the act, Omorogbe said, “I killed them out of annoyance because my mother-in-law used boys to beat me up.

“If I quarrel with my wife, she will send boys to beat me up.

“I didn’t know the cutlass will meet the baby. After I killed them, I ran away. Later, I came out and went to tell my father what I did.

“I have not seen my wife since I killed her mother and sister.”

Commissioner of Police in the state, Danmallam Abubakar, said the suspect would be charged to court after investigations are completed.


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Alleged Serial Killer Arrested By Police In Rivers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Experts Decry Pangolin Poaching In Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Joseph Icon, FUOYE Student Killed By Policemen, To Be Buried Today
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 43-year-old Man For Defiling Neighbour’s Six-year-old Daughter
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Teenager Kidnaps Cousin To Get Money From Uncle
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
CRIME Man Jailed For Drugging, Robbing Victim
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Nigerian Woman Wins Top Engineering Award In Scotland
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Husband Sues Wife For Photographing Him Without Permission
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Serial Killer Arrested By Police In Rivers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Experts Decry Pangolin Poaching In Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Chieftain, Toyin Ajinde, Involved In Car Crash Dies After Going Into A Coma
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigeria Labour Coalition Vows To Frustrate Buhari's Trade Agreement With Morocco
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Too Late To Save Divided, Hostile, Unequal Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption $20,000 Bribe: EFCC Arraigns Former Petroleum Ministry Director
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Eight Kidnap Victims Rescued In Kaduna By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Action Against Hunger Supporting Boko Haram, Nigerian Army Claims
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy Deposit Charge Only On Excess Limit, CBN Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights IPOB Leader Kanu Petitions UN Over Killings Of Biafrans, Detention Of Sowore
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad