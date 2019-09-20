BREAKING: Power Outage Prevents Delta Governorship Election Tribunal From Delivering Judgement

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2019

The Delta State governorship election petitions tribunal sitting in Asaba, the state capital, has withheld delivering its judgment because of a power outage.

Chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Sulaiman Belgore, after commencing proceedings, paused for a while using a white handkerchief to wipe his face and announced to the court that the court could not continue proceedings under the heat following a power outage.

"Please, we cannot continue like this under this heat and court shall rise and come back for the next ten minutes."

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Great Ogboru had in a petition marked EPT/DT/GOV/01/2019, challenged the reelection of Ifeanyi Okowa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)
who was declared the winner of the March 9, 2019 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal had fixed its judgement for Friday, September 20, 2019.

