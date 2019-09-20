Kidnapping: Absence Of Witnesses Stall Trial Of Evans

The trial had to be adjourned due to the absence of Insp. Idowu Haruna, the investigation police officer and a member of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2019

The absence of a police witness on Friday stalled the trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, in an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the trial had to be adjourned due to the absence of Insp. Idowu Haruna, the investigation police officer and a member of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

Informing the court of the development, the state prosecutor, Mrs O.A Badulaiye-Bishi, said, “The matter is for the continuation of trial.

“The prosecution witness has travelled outside the court’s jurisdiction. Unfortunately, we will have to request for an adjournment date.”

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the case until October 25 for further hearing.

Evans is standing trial for on four counts of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

