Man Kills Self After Girlfriend Jilted Him

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2019

Kehinde Musa, a 25-year-old man, has killed himself after he was dumped by his girlfriend for another man.

According to the spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, Musa allegedly drank a popular insecticide after sending a suicide note to the said lady.

He said, “At about 6:30p,m Surulere Police Station received information that one Kehinde Musa of number 56, Modele Street, Surulere, locked himself in his room and drank a poisonous substance.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased earlier sent a suicide text message to his ex-girlfriend, Rasheedat Animashaun, informing her that he will take his life since she decided to quit the relationship.

“The said girlfriend promptly informed his family about the text message he sent to her and they rushed to his house, broke the door and found him unconscious.

“He was rushed to a hospital but unable to make it. His corpse has been deposited to the mortuary for autopsy.”

Similarly, Elkana said that one Dominic Ukaegbu, Chief Security Officer of Farest Mercantile Company Limited, Mushin, Lagos, reported that one Honda City car with Registration number KRD 755, belonging to the company, was removed from the park.

He said that on the strength of the report, detectives from Mushin Division launched a search for the stolen vehicle and recovered it along Western Avenue area of Surulere, Lagos.

Elkana added, “One Ebosie Ugochukwu was arrested while negotiating to sell the stolen car at the rate of N400, 000.

“The suspects has confessed to the commission of the crime.” 

SaharaReporters, New York

