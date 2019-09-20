Nigerian Traders Value Profit Over Patriotism, Says Buhari

He said the act amounts to valuing profit over patriotism, which makes made-in Africa products lacking in quality.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has accused Nigerian traders of encouraging smuggling of banned items into the country.

He said the act amounts to valuing profit over patriotism, which makes made-in Africa products lacking in quality.

Buhari made the statement in a tweet after his meeting with a delegation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry from Nigeria and West Africa on Friday.

He said, “It is regrettable that there are traders who simply do not play by the rules; who choose profits over patriotism, and whose selfish practices in perpetrating smuggling and counterfeiting help keep foreign factories working while closing ours.

“We have all heard stories about the dangerous and sometimes fatal impact of fake drugs and foods on our citizens.

“We have also seen how fake electrical items have led to fires in homes and markets, thereby destroying lives and property.

“Most of these substandard and illegal items are smuggled through our land borders. After many years of diplomacy and aggressive regulatory oversight, which yielded few results, we decided to close our land borders for a limited time to assess the impact of this measure.

“Within a few short weeks since the partial border closures began, we are already seeing a decline in the volume of counterfeit smuggled goods in some of our major markets across the country.

“This validates our action as a government when we insist that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement must not only promote free trade but legal trade of quality made-in-Africa goods and services.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Experts Decry Pangolin Poaching In Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Chieftain, Toyin Ajinde, Involved In Car Crash Dies After Going Into A Coma
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Importers Smuggling Rice In Tyres, Says Economist
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Buhari To Attend UNGA In New York Amidst Insecurity, Human Rights Violations In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics N614bn Bailout: Nigerian Governors Give Condition For Loan Repayment
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Power Outage Prevents Delta Governorship Election Tribunal From Delivering Judgement
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Nigerian Woman Wins Top Engineering Award In Scotland
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Husband Sues Wife For Photographing Him Without Permission
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Serial Killer Arrested By Police In Rivers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Experts Decry Pangolin Poaching In Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Chieftain, Toyin Ajinde, Involved In Car Crash Dies After Going Into A Coma
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigeria Labour Coalition Vows To Frustrate Buhari's Trade Agreement With Morocco
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Too Late To Save Divided, Hostile, Unequal Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption $20,000 Bribe: EFCC Arraigns Former Petroleum Ministry Director
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Eight Kidnap Victims Rescued In Kaduna By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Action Against Hunger Supporting Boko Haram, Nigerian Army Claims
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy Deposit Charge Only On Excess Limit, CBN Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights IPOB Leader Kanu Petitions UN Over Killings Of Biafrans, Detention Of Sowore
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad