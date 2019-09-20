Police Arraign 15 Persons Over Alleged Attempt To Kill Ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan

All the accused and some at large sometime in June, 2019 at Otuoke community under Ogbia Local Government Area did conspire to kill former First Lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, thereby committing an offence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2019

The police in Bayelsa State have arraigned 15 persons before the High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the capital, over alleged plot to kill former First Lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, and also rob her of items worth several millions of naira.

A 17-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit felony with armed robbery, malicious injury to property, conspiracy to commit a felony with stealing and burglary was filed against the suspects.

The charge sheet was signed by S. A. Ofoegbu Esq. O.C. of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yenagoa.

However, when the charges were brought before them, the suspects all pleaded not guilty to the offences mentioned.

The charge reads, “All the accused and some at large sometime in June, 2019 at Otuoke community under Ogbia Local Government Area did conspire to kill former First Lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, thereby committing an offence.

“On the same date and place, the suspects did steal seven gold bangles and jewellery, five Samsung air conditioner, two sets of upholstery chairs, six Samsung television stands valued over N.3bn.”

It was alleged that one of the suspects, who is a management staff of Aridolf Resort, Hotel and Spa owned by Mrs Jonathan, had duplicated keys to the rooms where the valuables were kept and spearheaded the looting of the items.

