Police Arrest 21-year-old Man For Allegedly Raping 10 Children

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2019

A 21-year-old man, Usman Abubakar, has been arrested for raping 10 of his boss' children.

According to the Zonal Commander of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Person and other Related Matters, Hassan Tahir, the young man confessed to the act following his arrest.

Abubakar has allegedly been sodomising the children since he got into their parents' home at Rungumi area of Sokoto South Local Government Area of Sokoto State 10 years ago.

He said he was introduced to the act by one Mallam Muntari when he was only five years old.

Tahir said that the suspect will soon be charged to court.

SaharaReporters, New York

