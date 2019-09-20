Put Pressure On Your Politicians To Tackle Climate Change -International Federation of Journalists

Journalists have a key role to play in telling the truth about climate change. As unions, we also need to remind world leaders that only climate justice can ensure a just transition and a sustainable future for everyone

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2019

The International Federation of Journalists has asked world leaders and climate activists around the world to put climate justice at the top of their agenda.

IFJ is making the call as part of the global action to mark Climate action week on 20-27 September.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ General Secretary, who spoke for the federation urged journalists to always remind world leaders of climate issues as he urges all world leaders to put in place proper action to help the climate.

Bellanger said: "Journalists have a key role to play in telling the truth about climate change. As unions, we also need to remind world leaders that only climate justice can ensure a just transition and a sustainable future for everyone. We cannot rely on hypothetical promises, we need world governments to adopt and respect a proper plan of action. Now."

To mark the world week of climate action, the IFJ urged its affiliates: “Put pressure on politicians to adopt concrete economic policies that put the public interest first; reflect and adopt internal policies and editorial guidelines to tackle climate change and tell the truth; demand that companies take urgent action to cut greenhouse gas emissions and also start a conversation with media employers about their plans to climate-proof jobs and working environment as well as editorial lines that aim at telling the truth about climate change.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International P&ID Accuses Nigerian Government Of Illegally Detaining Individuals Associated With It
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Buhari, Free Sowore now
ACTIVISM Join Protest, Demand Release Of Sowore - Dr Damages Tells Nigerians In Diaspora
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Under Siege: Nigeria President Buhari Send More Security Operatives To SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sends Policemen, Soldiers To Intimidate SaharaReporters
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM Akwa Ibom Government Jails Journalist For Taking Pictures
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Furious Security Agents Try To Break Into SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Nigerian Woman Wins Top Engineering Award In Scotland
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Husband Sues Wife For Photographing Him Without Permission
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Business Central Bank Of Nigeria To Increase Charges On PoS Transaction
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics N614bn Bailout: Nigerian Governors Give Condition For Loan Repayment
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Chieftain, Toyin Ajinde, Involved In Car Crash Dies After Going Into A Coma
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Serial Killer Arrested By Police In Rivers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sex Youth Council Condemns Bobrisky, Accuses Him Of Promoting Immorality
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Experts Decry Pangolin Poaching In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Eight Kidnap Victims Rescued In Kaduna By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Buhari To Attend UNGA In New York Amidst Insecurity, Human Rights Violations In Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel FAAN Gives NAMA 48-Hour Notice To Demolish Staff Quarters
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Too Late To Save Divided, Hostile, Unequal Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad