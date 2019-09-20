Put Pressure On Your Politicians To Tackle Climate Change -International Federation of Journalists

The International Federation of Journalists has asked world leaders and climate activists around the world to put climate justice at the top of their agenda.

IFJ is making the call as part of the global action to mark Climate action week on 20-27 September.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ General Secretary, who spoke for the federation urged journalists to always remind world leaders of climate issues as he urges all world leaders to put in place proper action to help the climate.

Bellanger said: "Journalists have a key role to play in telling the truth about climate change. As unions, we also need to remind world leaders that only climate justice can ensure a just transition and a sustainable future for everyone. We cannot rely on hypothetical promises, we need world governments to adopt and respect a proper plan of action. Now."

To mark the world week of climate action, the IFJ urged its affiliates: “Put pressure on politicians to adopt concrete economic policies that put the public interest first; reflect and adopt internal policies and editorial guidelines to tackle climate change and tell the truth; demand that companies take urgent action to cut greenhouse gas emissions and also start a conversation with media employers about their plans to climate-proof jobs and working environment as well as editorial lines that aim at telling the truth about climate change.”