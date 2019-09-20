Teenager Kidnaps Cousin To Get Money From Uncle

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2019

 

An eighteen-year-old girl, Hadiza Babayo, and her boyfriend, Bala Shuaibu, allegedly connived to kidnap her four-year-old cousin, Aishatu Mohammed, in other to extort money from the child’s father, who is her uncle.

The suspects were paraded by the Gombe State Police Command on Friday for the alleged offence.

Spokesperson for the command, Mary Malum, said operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad acted on credible intelligence and arrested Babayo in Adamawa State for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

She said, “During the course of interrogation, Babayo confessed to the crime and stated how she and one Bala Shuaibu abducted the victim and kept her in a hotel at Nayi-Nawa Quarters in Gombe before demanding a ransom of N6m from the victim’s father to release her.

“The SARS operatives responded swiftly and rescued the victim unhurt and without any ransom.”

