Don Jazzy, Adekunle Gold, Others Condemn Charges Against Sowore

Don Jazzy while reacting to the development, warned Nigerians about accepting a precedent were dissenting voices are silenced.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 21, 2019

Omoyele Sowore SaharaReporters Media

 

Reactions have continued to trail the charges brought against human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, by the Nigerian Government.

Musician producer, Don Jazzy, while reacting to the development, warned Nigerians about accepting a precedent were dissenting voices are silenced.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to free Sowore.

He said, "This dangerous precedent of stifling opposition voices and dissenting opinions has survived enough. 

"Let's not pretend our nascent democracy isn't being sabotaged when citizens shudder at the thought of people they elected into power. 

"I plead for Sowore, #FreeSowore. 



"It’s really sad to watch. The young man means well for our dear Nigeria. Who is next? I plead for Sowore #FreeSowore."

Adding his voice to the call, Orente corooner, Adekunle Gold, described the charges against Sowore as fictional.

He said, "I really don't want to believe those fictional charges against Sowore. Treasonable what? That must be a joke." 


Convener of #EndSars movement, Segalink, condemned the development, describing it as disgraceful and a mockery on democracy. 

Segalink said, "History is replete with the pattern of how despots always find pretext for their tyranny. 

"The FG charges against @YeleSowore is disgraceful, abhorrent, unconscionable and mocks every fiber of our humanity and democracy. 

"Release all political prisoners and serve the people." 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights IPOB Leader Kanu Petitions UN Over Killings Of Biafrans, Detention Of Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Charges Sowore, Mandate For Treasonable Felony, Cyberstalking Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow Is A Laudable Initiative, Says Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Cameroon Insurrection: Cameroon Opposition Leader, Maurice Kamto, Goes On Trial In Military Court Today
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Opinion #BringBackOurGirls: All Of Us Are Experts, Activists, But How Many Are Parents?
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights Meriam Ibrahim Remains In A Legal Limbo In Sudan
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Arraign 15 Persons Over Alleged Attempt To Kill Ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Kidnappings That Shook Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Economy Experts Confused Over CBN’s Charges On Online Transactions
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
United States of America Saudi Attack: US President, Trump, Announces New Sanctions On Iran
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Kills Self After Girlfriend Jilted Him
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Lagos Lady Kills Self 3 Months After Boyfriend Took Own Life
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Free Suspects Arrested In Murder Of Ondo POS Operator
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapping: Absence Of Witnesses Stall Trial Of Evans
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Naira Marley Barred From Performing At Unilag
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 21-year-old Man For Allegedly Raping 10 Children
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Internet Facebook Removes Thousands Of Applications From Platforms
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Agriculture Stakeholders Predict Rise In Prices Of Tablets, Beverages
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad