Don Jazzy, Adekunle Gold, Others Condemn Charges Against Sowore

Omoyele Sowore

Reactions have continued to trail the charges brought against human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, by the Nigerian Government.



Musician producer, Don Jazzy, while reacting to the development, warned Nigerians about accepting a precedent were dissenting voices are silenced.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to free Sowore.



He said, "This dangerous precedent of stifling opposition voices and dissenting opinions has survived enough.

"Let's not pretend our nascent democracy isn't being sabotaged when citizens shudder at the thought of people they elected into power.

"I plead for Sowore, #FreeSowore.

"It’s really sad to watch. The young man means well for our dear Nigeria. Who is next? I plead for Sowore #FreeSowore."Adding his voice to the call, Orente corooner, Adekunle Gold, described the charges against Sowore as fictional.He said, "I really don't want to believe those fictional charges against Sowore. Treasonable what? That must be a joke."Convener of #EndSars movement, Segalink, condemned the development, describing it as disgraceful and a mockery on democracy.Segalink said, "History is replete with the pattern of how despots always find pretext for their tyranny.

"The FG charges against @YeleSowore is disgraceful, abhorrent, unconscionable and mocks every fiber of our humanity and democracy.

"Release all political prisoners and serve the people."