Gbajabiamila Upset With Nigeria Service Chiefs As They Ignore Invitation To Security Meeting

The Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has berated the country’s service chiefs over their disregard for the National Assembly.



He censured the service chiefs for failing to appear at a security meeting he called at his office yesterday.



The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service Babandede Mohammed and the Director Department of State Services (DSS), Ibrahim Bichi, came to the meeting while the others sent representatives.



The speaker said by their absence, the service chiefs had shown disregard for the National Assembly as an institution and lack of seriousness on the security challenges in the country.



He said the meeting was convened to discuss security issues and strategies.



In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the speaker described their action as an insult to the parliament.



Gbajabiamila noted that shunning the invitation of the parliament was uncalled-for and sad development.