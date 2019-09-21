Many Fifth Columnists Working Against Buhari Regime –Osinbajo

“This country requires everybody to be on board to work hard. It is not true that President (Muhammadu) Buhari doesn’t know how to govern, it is not because we have not done enough, there are saboteurs and many fifth columnists working against us, but we are going to triumph."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 21, 2019

 

 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday said there were saboteurs and fifth columnists working against the plan of the Federal Government to develop the country.

The Vice President made the claim at St Luke’s Anglican Church, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State during the burial of Mrs. Moroluke Fakoyede, mother of the Secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ola Olukoyede.

Osinbajo said: “This country requires everybody to be on board to work hard. It is not true that President (Muhammadu) Buhari doesn’t know how to govern, it is not because we have not done enough, there are saboteurs and many fifth columnists working against us, but we are going to triumph.

“I became frightened when the man of God said only those of us in power are enjoying. This is not true. We have done our best for Nigerians. The concern of President Buhari, the All Progressives Congress and those of us in the President’s government is for Nigeria to move forward and we shall achieve this.

“All the good social investment programmes like TraderMoni, N-Power, and others will soon start to manifest. We are all going to benefit from Buhari’s administration.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, represented by the lawmaker representing  Ekiti-North Federal Constituency II, Ibrahim Olanrewaju, said generations yet unborn would remember Mrs. Fakoyede for being caring, painstaking and honest.

The cleric in charge of the Church, Rev Mathew Ajao, had in his sermon, expressed disappointment at the way some leaders piloted the nation’s affairs.

He said, “Apart from the increasing scourge of poverty, Nigerians are not enjoying all the basic amenities that can improve their well-being.

“Those in positions of authorities have access to everything but not the people. Nigerians are suffering. We are not enjoying anything. No light, no good road, no improved health facilities, and others."
 

 
