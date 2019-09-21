Nigeria Silent As Trade Unions, Students Stage Climate Change Protests

Students and trade unions in about 130 countries on Friday staged work outs, stop work actions and demonstrations to get governments to do more to adapt the world to the changing climate.

Nigeria, which has lax climate change policies, was not on that map.

SaharaReporters had sought comments from Quadri Olaleye, President of the Trade Union Congress, and Danielson Akpan, President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, to know if their respective bodies would canvas for climate change reforms in the country.

Olaleye promised to speak after a scheduled flight, while Akpan said he was on a tour.

Both leaders however, failed to honour their promises.

Protests kicked off in the pacific countries of Kiribati, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Australia where the morphing climate has left its dents on lives and the environment.

Demonstrations spread to Europe and African states like Ghana, before climaxing in New York.

The demonstrations, which have been powered by school children for over one year now, led to the International Trade Union Confederation, promising to match alongside students on Friday. Following protests in over 500 German towns and cities, the Angela Merkel-led government, which has made Germany one of the most climate change compliant countries, promised an additional $60bn to halt the emission of greenhouse gases.

In Nigeria, a 2013 automotive policy is supporting the dumping of semi-knocked down cars in the country.

Many governments have set-up fines for vehicle manufacturers, who bring vehicles that do not meet set emission thresholds into their countries but this is not considered a problem in Nigeria despite researches showing that black carbon has damaging impact on humans, unborn babies included.