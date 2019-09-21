Nigeria Silent As Trade Unions, Students Stage Climate Change Protests

In Nigeria, a 2013 automotive policy is supporting the dumping of semi-knocked down cars in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 21, 2019

 

Students and trade unions in about 130 countries on Friday staged work outs, stop work actions and demonstrations to get governments to do more to adapt the world to the changing climate.

Nigeria, which has lax climate change policies, was not on that map.

SaharaReporters had sought comments from Quadri Olaleye, President of the Trade Union Congress, and Danielson Akpan, President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, to know if their respective bodies would canvas for climate change reforms in the country.

Olaleye promised to speak after a scheduled flight, while Akpan said he was on a tour.

Both leaders however, failed to honour their promises.

Protests kicked off in the pacific countries of Kiribati, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Australia where the morphing climate has left its dents on lives and the environment.

Demonstrations spread to Europe and African states like Ghana, before climaxing in New York.

The demonstrations, which have been powered by school children for over one year now, led to the International Trade Union Confederation, promising to match alongside students on Friday. Following protests in over 500 German towns and cities, the Angela Merkel-led government, which has made Germany one of the most climate change compliant countries, promised an additional $60bn to halt the emission of greenhouse gases.

In Nigeria, a 2013 automotive policy is supporting the dumping of semi-knocked down cars in the country.

Many governments have set-up fines for vehicle manufacturers, who bring vehicles that do not meet set emission thresholds into their countries but this is not considered a problem in Nigeria despite researches showing that black carbon has damaging impact on humans, unborn babies included.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Group Raises Alarm Over Underwater Gas Leakage From Agip Oil Field In Bayelsa
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Buhari Urges Cooperation In Fight Against Poverty, Terrorism, Climate Change
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News How I Lost Two Wives and Six Children To Suleja Flood—Sa'adu Abubakar Asha
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Residents Express Fear As Refuse Takes Over Major Streets In Ilorin
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Eight Killed In Bauchi Windstorm, Buhari Sends Delegation
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment CONFUSION: Road Users Abandon Third Mainland Bridge Hours Earlier Than Intended Closure Date
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Arraign 15 Persons Over Alleged Attempt To Kill Ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Kidnappings That Shook Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy Experts Confused Over CBN’s Charges On Online Transactions
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
United States of America Saudi Attack: US President, Trump, Announces New Sanctions On Iran
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Kills Self After Girlfriend Jilted Him
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Lagos Lady Kills Self 3 Months After Boyfriend Took Own Life
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Free Suspects Arrested In Murder Of Ondo POS Operator
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapping: Absence Of Witnesses Stall Trial Of Evans
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Naira Marley Barred From Performing At Unilag
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 21-year-old Man For Allegedly Raping 10 Children
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Internet Facebook Removes Thousands Of Applications From Platforms
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Agriculture Stakeholders Predict Rise In Prices Of Tablets, Beverages
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad