Nigerian Investigative Journalist, Dami Banjo, Shortlisted For Thomson Foundation Young Journalist Award

Banjo's investigation into the massive corruption in Lagos State schools and a four-part, in-depth feature on the banditry in Zamfara State were two of the stories the award's panel of judges commended.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 21, 2019

Damilola Banjo

 

A young Nigerian investigative journalist, Damilola Banjo, has been shortlisted for the Thomson Foundation's 2019 Young Journalist Award.

Banjo's investigation into the massive corruption in Lagos State schools and a four-part, in-depth feature on the banditry in Zamfara State were two of the stories the award's panel of judges commended.

The 2019 Thomson Foundation Young Journalist Award run in collaboration with the UK Foreign Press Association (FPA), on Friday, announced Banjo and 11 others as finalists.

The young journalist is 2018 Transparency International's 'young journalist' and has been a TigerEye Foundation grantee for two consecutive years. 

In January, she was selected by BBC Africa Eye for an Open Source Investigation training in Nairobi, Kenya.

The award, in its 7th year, enables journalists aged 30 and under, from countries with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita of less than $20,000, to send in their best stories.

The foundation said independent judges would select the three finalists from the 12 entrants on the shortlist. The finalists would be flown to London where the winner will be announced during a gala awards ceremony at the end of November.

There are two other Nigerian journalists among the finalists, Oladeinde Olawoyin and Amos Abba.

Others are Aamir Ali (India); Kushane Chobanyan (Armenia); Meiryum Ali (Pakistan); 

Sarita Santoshini (India); Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman (Ghana); Rubatheesan Sandranathan (Sri Lanka); Bukeka Silekwa (South Africa); Saurabh Sharma (India); and Julius Luwemba (Uganda).

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion NBC And NTA: Regulator And Broadcaster In The 2015 Elections By Is’haq Modibbo Kawu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Dokpesi Re-Arraigned By EFCC
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Human Rights Amnesty International Condemns Nigeria's Crackdown On Journalists, Protests
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Free Speech Gov. Bello Orders Arrest Of Blogger Over $12m Cars For Traditional Rulers
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Journalism BBC Launches Pidgin Service
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Journalism DSS Operative Brutalises FRCN Editor
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Arraign 15 Persons Over Alleged Attempt To Kill Ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
United States of America Saudi Attack: US President, Trump, Announces New Sanctions On Iran
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption $20,000 Bribe: EFCC Arraigns Former Petroleum Ministry Director
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Travel Five Killed, 10 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapping: Absence Of Witnesses Stall Trial Of Evans
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Fatoyinbo Asks Court To Dismiss Busola Dakolo’s Suit, Demands N50m
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Seven Boko Haram Commanders Killed By Army
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Free Suspects Arrested In Murder Of Ondo POS Operator
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy Experts Confused Over CBN’s Charges On Online Transactions
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Man Jailed Over N2.4M Birthday Bill
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Woman Wins Top Engineering Award In Scotland
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Kills Self After Girlfriend Jilted Him
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad