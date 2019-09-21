Sowore's Idea Can Never Be Caged, Ezekwesili Tells Buhari

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 21, 2019


Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has told President Muhammadu Buhari that he cannot cage the ideas of pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore.
On Friday, Buhari's regime slammed a seven-count charge of terrorism, felony and cyberstalking on Sowore, drawing criticisms from far and near. 

Expressing her views on the matter, Ezekwesili through her Twitter account said, "We stand with @YeleSowore and defend his constitutional right and freedom to protest any matter of governance that worries him.

"Mr Sowore’s convening of citizens to protest poor governance - via #RevolutionNow - is constitutionally  guaranteed.

"Democracy and voice are Siamese twins. No one regardless of their position is given the right to shut down voices like @YeleSowore‘s for daring to disagree.
"How long shall it take before the @NigeriaGov understands the Basics of Democracy?

"Our FG @NigeriaGov led by @NGRPresident @MBuhari may think they have ‘caged’ @YeleSowore because he dared to challenge bad leadership and poor governance through #RevolutionNow, not so, actually.

"His idea can never be caged. Why? You cannot cage an idea whose time has come.

"@YeleSowore is unconstitutionally and unlawfully detained for calling out deadly incompetence of the @NigeriaGov of @MBuhari. 

"Not even the judiciary is spared this spread of deadly incompetence." 

Sowore was arrested on August 3 by operatives of Department of State Services in his Lagos for calling on Nigerians to protest against bad governance in the country. 

Despite calls for his release, the Buhari's regime has continued to hold on to him, sparking outrage from around the world. 
 

SaharaReporters, New York

