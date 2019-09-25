BREAKING: DSS Still Holding Sowore Hours After Fulfilling Bail Condition, Prevents Falana From Seeing Him

Sowore had since fulfilled the bail condition as directed by the court and also served the copy of affidavit of compliance to the DSS through his lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2019

The Department of State Services has continued to hold on to pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, despite fulfilling his bail condition.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, in Abuja, had on Tuesday ordered the DSS to release the activist on bail.  

Falana, who arrived the headquarters of the DSS at 4:00pm, was prevented from seeing Sowore. 

