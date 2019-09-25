BREAKING: Sowore Fulfils Bail Condition, Awaits DSS Compliance

Sowore's lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), deposited the passport with the court after completing all necessary documentation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2019

Pro-democracy campaigner and Convener of RevolutionNowmovement, Omoyele Sowore, has fulfilled the bail conditions set by the Federal High Court in Abuja. 

Justice Taiwo Taiwo had on Wednesday ordered the Department of State Services to release Sowore on bail on the condition that he deposits his international passport to the court within 48 hours.

On Thursday, Sowore's lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), deposited the passport with the court after completing all necessary documentation.

The DSS is now being awaited to comply with the ruling following the satisfaction of the bail condition set. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants Sowore Bail 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Sowore was arrested in Lagos on August 3, 2019 by operatives of the DSS for calling on Nigerians to pour out to the streets to express their anger at the poor state of governance in the country.

More to come…

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics JUST IN: Festus Keyamo Redeployed To Labour Ministry
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights UN Tells President Buhari To Stop Forced Eviction In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How I Found Out I Had Been Granted Bail -Sowore
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Free Speech Sowore: How Justice Taiwo Taiwo Nailed DSS’s ‘Coffin’
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore: Ex-NANS President Hails Court Ruling, Describes It As Victory For Democracy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole: I Didn't Approve 2023 Presidential Campaign Posters In Circulation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: Festus Keyamo Redeployed To Labour Ministry
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights UN Tells President Buhari To Stop Forced Eviction In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Sowore VS DSS: Full Text Of Ruling By Justice Taiwo Taiwo Of The Federal High Court, Abuja, On September 24, 2019
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How I Found Out I Had Been Granted Bail -Sowore
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Free Speech Sowore: How Justice Taiwo Taiwo Nailed DSS’s ‘Coffin’
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Has Killed Action Against Hunger Worker -Ahmad Salkida
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Suspends Mercy Corps Over Suspicious N29 Million Cash Found In Operations Vehicle
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Don't Show 'Nonsense' Boko Haram Mercy -Nigerian Army General
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore: Ex-NANS President Hails Court Ruling, Describes It As Victory For Democracy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole: I Didn't Approve 2023 Presidential Campaign Posters In Circulation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Kiribo: Inside Sleepy Ondo Community That Gave Birth To Sowore
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore: Ozekhome Hails Ruling, Asks Government To Discontinue Case
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad