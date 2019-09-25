Democracy Only Acceptable Form Of Governance, Says President Buhari After Failed Coup In Ghana

All Africans hold the nation of Ghana in the highest esteem as the first post-colonial country to gain independence and the first African country to hold multi-party elections by universal suffrage.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2019

Following the announcement of the interception of an attempted coup in Ghana, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack, saying democracy is the only accepted form of governance in Africa.

Buhari, who spoke through Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said corrupt vested interests always seek to fight against working governments.

Emphasising his support for democracy, Buhari said the days of coups and change of government without votes are over.

He said, “Nigeria and Ghana are leading partners in ECOWAS, and Transparency International, and Afrobarometer’s Africa Index 2019 attested that both countries have recorded exceptional advances in fighting corruption. 

"When you take on powerful and corrupt vested interests successfully, sometimes they seek to push back.  

"As the saying goes, ‘if you fight corruption, corruption will fight back’.

“The only acceptable form of governance in our region in this 21st century is through democratic elections. 

"It is the only way to install – and the only way to change – an administration. 

"The days of coups and governments without votes are over.

"Ghana is the first true African democracy.”

