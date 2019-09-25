Gunmen Killed Bayelsa Butchers Chairman -Police





The Chairman of Bayelsa State Butchers Association (Swali Market Branch), Chibuzor Nwachukwu, has been shot and killed.



Nwachukwu, was said to be returning home about 8 pm on Sunday when he was attacked and killed in front of his house along Ogilo Street, a suburb of Yenagoa that is famous for cult-related violence.



The deceased, 42 years old who hailed from Nkanun Community in Enugu State was married with four children.



Confirming the incident, the police spokesman in the state, Asinim Butswat, said "On 25 September 2019, at about 20:00 hours, gunmen shot and killed one Chibuzor Nwachukwu 'm' 42 years, at Ogilo Street, Yenagoa."