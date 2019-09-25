I Will Not Leave Your Office, Falana Tells DSS After Failing To Release Sowore

As the waiting game continues at the headquarters of the Department of State Services in Abuja over the release of Omoyele Sowore, his lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has vowed to remain at the facility pending the release of his client.

The human rights lawyer insisted that he and his team would stay put until the DSS releases Sowore to him as ordered by the court and having perfected the bail condition.

He said that as long as his client was being held, he would not leave the premises of the DSS.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on Tuesday ordered the DSS to release Sowore on bail. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Still Holding Sowore Hours After Fulfilling Bail Condition, Prevents Falana From Seeing Him

However, many Nigerians had expressed doubt on the DSS and President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to obey the court order especially following the regime's penchant for disobeying court orders.

