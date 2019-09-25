Release Sowore Now, The World Is Watching, Oby Ezekwesili Tells DSS, Buhari

Sowore has been detained arbitrarily by the Nigerian Government since August 3, 2019 for planning a series of protests against poor governance in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2019

Former Nigerian Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Department of State Services to release rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, after he fulfilled his bail condition as demanded by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.  

Sowore has been detained arbitrarily by the Nigerian Government since August 3, 2019 for planning a series of protests against poor governance in Nigeria.  

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, Ezekwesili said, "We eagerly wait for the DSS to speedily comply with Justice Taiwo’s ruling, seeing that the lawyers of @YeleSowore have themselves duly fulfilled the set bail condition.

"The DSS is directly supervised by the Presidency @NGRPresident and so @MBuhari, the world is watching you."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics JUST IN: Festus Keyamo Redeployed To Labour Ministry
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole: I Didn't Approve 2023 Presidential Campaign Posters In Circulation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Ghana Democracy Only Acceptable Form Of Governance, Says President Buhari After Failed Coup In Ghana
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
Exclusive Kogi Governorship Poll: Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Kiribo: Inside Sleepy Ondo Community That Gave Birth To Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Again, President Buhari Tells World He Would Take 100 Million Nigerians Out Of Poverty
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights UN Tells President Buhari To Stop Forced Eviction In Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Festus Keyamo Redeployed To Labour Ministry
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Suspends Mercy Corps Over Suspicious N29 Million Cash Found In Operations Vehicle
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Lie More Between VP Osinbajo And Lai Mohammed? By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Has Killed Action Against Hunger Worker -Ahmad Salkida
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How I Found Out I Had Been Granted Bail -Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole: I Didn't Approve 2023 Presidential Campaign Posters In Circulation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Don't Show 'Nonsense' Boko Haram Mercy -Nigerian Army General
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Ghana Democracy Only Acceptable Form Of Governance, Says President Buhari After Failed Coup In Ghana
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International $9.6bn Judgment: P&ID Case, A Scam, Buhari Tells UN
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
Exclusive Kogi Governorship Poll: Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Invade, Loot Medical Facility In Borno
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad