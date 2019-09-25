UN Condemns Killing Of Aid Worker In Borno

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, has said that the agency is appalled and saddened by the execution of an aid worker in Borno State on Wednesday by Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kallon called on the authorities to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

He said, “I am appalled and deeply saddened by the news of the horrific execution of an aid worker this morning.

"I am also extremely concerned about the increasingly dangerous and restrictive operating environment for implementing humanitarian assistance in crisis-affected areas where humanitarian aid workers continue to face challenges as they strive to deliver urgent, life-saving assistance."

Speaking further, Kallon urged all parties in the conflict to ensure the protection of aid workers and to respect international humanitarian laws.

The law, according to him, should be according to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, independence and impartiality.

He added that the humanitarian community in Nigeria was working in line with the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy jointly agreed with the Nigeria Government to provide life-saving assistance to 6.2 million of the most vulnerable people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.