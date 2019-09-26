BREAKING: Falana Tackles DSS Over Claim Of Not Receiving Court Order On Sowore's Bail, Provides Evidence

Falana said that one Ayuba Adam of the agency’s Legal Service Department received the said court order on September 25, 2019 at exactly 10:08am.

by Sahara Reporters Sep 26, 2019

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has rubbished claims by the Department of State Services that it did not receive copies of a Federal High Court order directing it to immediately release pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Responding to a statement credited to the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr Peter Afunnaya, Falana said that one Ayuba Adam of the agency’s Legal Service Department received the said court order on September 25, 2019 at exactly 10:08am.

The popular lawyer wondered why the government was misleading the public rather than release Sowore, who had promptly fulfilled his bail condition in line with the court order.

