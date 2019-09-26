BREAKING: Release Sowore Or Go To Jail, Federal High Court Tell DSS DG

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has threatened to jail the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, over his refusal to release pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

In a “notice of disobedience to order of court” issued by the court on Thursday and addressed to the DSS DG, the Federal High Court directed the boss of the secret police to comply with its directive or face grave consequences, which includes “commitment to prison”. Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Still Holding Sowore Hours After Fulfilling Bail Condition, Prevents Falana From Seeing Him

Sowore has remained in detention more than 24 hours after meeting his bail condition as set by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday in a ruling.

He was arrested in Lagos on August 3, 2019 and had been slammed with a seven-count charge bordering on treasonable felony and insulting President Muhammadu Buhari.

More to come...