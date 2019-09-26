#FreeSowore: DSS Boss Promoting Legacy Of Impunity, Says Deji Adeyanju

Adeyanju said the DSS violated section 35 (1,2,&3 ) of the Nigerian constitution, which stated that every person shall be entitled to his personal liberty and no person shall be deprived of such liberty

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2019

As the Department of State Services continues to detain human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, a social crusader, Deji Adeyanju, has accused the DSS Director General, Yusuf Bichi, of promoting a legacy of impunity by refusing to release Sowore.

Adeyanju said the DSS violated section 35 (1,2,&3 ) of the Nigerian constitution, which stated that every person shall be entitled to his personal liberty and no person shall be deprived of such liberty, by refusing to set Sowore free. 

He said, "It is unfortunate that they are setting a bad precedent for generation to come and what is more important is tomorrow. The Director General of DSS will not be there forever, another person will come and the person will come and inherit the legacy of Impunity." 

The President Muhammadu Buhari regime is keeping the detained activist despite receiving an affidavit of compliance to the court ordering his release on Wednesday.
 

