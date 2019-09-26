Niger Delta Women Protest N20m Oil Largesse

women protesting

A group of Niger Delta women in Uzere community under Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday embarked on a peaceful protest, demanding their own shares of the N20m skills acquisition fund donated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company to the community youths.

Recall that earlier this month, youths in the community disagreed with the town’s leadership over how the N20m skills acquisition fund should be spent.

As a result of tension raised by the development, the Isoko South Security Council had ordered the immediate suspension of the community's 2019 annual mid-year conference to avoid any form of breakdown of law and order.

In their protest on Thursday, the women demanded that until their own share of the fund was given to them, the protest will degenerate into something else.

One of the women, who spoke with our correspondent and simply gave her name as Martha, said, “The youth cannot take the whole money.

“What about us the women? Our share must be given to us and until that is done, the protest will be a continuous one.”

Efforts to speak with the leadership of the community proved abortive as calls put across to the President-General of the town, Felix Ewenede, were not responded to as at the time of this report.