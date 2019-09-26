No Nigerian Killed In Latest Xenophobic Attack, South Africa’s President, Ramaphosa Tells Obasanjo

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2019

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has told former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, that no Nigerian was killed in the latest xenophobic attacks in the country.

Obasanjo, who was in South Africa to launch a book he co-authored, met Ramaphosa and discussed the xenophobic attacks and other issues affecting the two countries.

Spokesperson for Ramaphosa, Khusela Diko, said the two leaders also used the opportunity to reflect on recent events in Africa.

Diko said, “The leaders engaged on misconceptions created about the situation in South Africa that gave the impression that Nigerian nationals in particular had been victimised.

“No loss of life was reported among Nigerian nationals in South Africa during this period.

“Former President Obasanjo expressed his sincere appreciation of President Ramaphosa’s recent appointment of a team of Special Envoys who have in the past few days visited a number of African states to deliver a message from the President regarding the incidents of violence.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

South Africa Xenophobia: Reactions Trail Nigeria’s Recall Of Ambassador To South Africa, World Economic Forum Withdrawal
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Nollywood Actor, Kunle Afolayan, Cancels Planned Visit To South Africa
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
South Africa Xenophobia Caused By South Africa’s Failed Legal System, Says Ubani
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Police South African Policemen Should Stop Supporting Xenophobes -JAMAX
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
South Africa Xenophobic Attacks: Nigeria Will Seek Compensation From South Africa, Says Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
South Africa Evacuation Of Nigerians Has Discouraged Tourists, Others To South Africa, Says Air Peace Boss
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
Exclusive Kogi Governorship Poll: Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM I Will Not Leave Your Office, Falana Tells DSS After Failing To Release Sowore
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Osinbajo Vs Timi Frank: Nigeria's Vice President Caught In N90-Billion Controversy
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Lie More Between VP Osinbajo And Lai Mohammed? By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian, 27, Rapes Co-Worker To Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Still Holding Sowore Hours After Fulfilling Bail Condition, Prevents Falana From Seeing Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Two Lovers Hack NHIS Account, Steal N60 Million, Police Say
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole: I Didn't Approve 2023 Presidential Campaign Posters In Circulation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana Democracy Only Acceptable Form Of Governance, Says President Buhari After Failed Coup In Ghana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills Dozen Soldiers In Ambush In Latest Attack
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Celebrity Sade Adu’s Child Completes Transition From Female To Male
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME How Gunmen Killed Driver, Passengers Including Police Officer On Lokoja-Abuja Road -Eyewitness
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad