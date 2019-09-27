Bizarre Confession: Our Target Was To Kill 20 People, Says Benue Kidnap Kingpin

The 30-year-old said that he wanted to be powerful and influential in his community even beyond Benue State that was why he engaged in criminal activities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2019

Leader of a kidnap gang in Benue State, Iorwuese Kpila, 30, has said that he and his colleagues were given a target by one ‘queen spirit’ to kill 20 people and take the victims’ blood for ritual purposes.

Iorwuese made the confession on Friday while being paraded at the Benue State Police Command headquarters in Makurdi, the capital, alongside six members of his gang and five others arrested for child trafficking, armed robbery and other crimes.

He said, “I was born in 1989 and I’m married with four children and four wives but so far, only one wife is staying with me and she is not aware that I’m into this.

“My father was a native doctor and he worked with so many spirits. When we kidnap people, we kill them and dispossess them of their valuables.

“We give them concoction that make them carry out whatever task we ask them before killing them.

“So far, we have kidnapped 16 persons, robbed them of their vehicles, motorcycles and other belongings, killed the victims, buried the corpses and planted cassava on the graves.

“The ‘queen spirit’ directed us to do so and after meeting the target of 20, we would acquire whatever we want in life.

“It is the ‘queen spirit’ that consumed the blood of our victims.”

SaharaReporters, New York

