EXCLUSIVE: Continue To Demand For A Better Country, Sowore Urges Nigerians From Detention

Sowore said, “I call on all Nigerians from around the world not to lose sight of the struggle. I urge them to continue to demand for a better country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2019

Pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has called on Nigerians all over the world not to lose sight of the struggle but continue to demand for a better country. 

Sowore made the call on Friday from the headquarters of the Department of State Services in Abuja where he is currently being held following his arrest in the early hours of August 3, 2019, in Lagos for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to demand better leadership in the country.

They must keep fighting for freedom from their oppressors in a struggle for the soul of the country.

“They must keep fighting for freedom from their oppressors in a struggle for the soul of the country.

“Nigerians must rise up against this affront to democracy and create a country which can support their aspirations.”

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on Tuesday directed the DSS to release Sowore on bail earlier.

But despite fulfilling his bail condition and several attempt by the court and his lawyers to have the agency obey that directive, Sowore is yet to be released by the government, drawing condemnation from across the globe. 

SaharaReporters, New York

