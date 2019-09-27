#FreeSowore: Protesters Storm National Human Rights Commission In Abuja

As of Friday morning, the secret police is still holding on to Sowore, who had since fulfilled his bail condition, infringing his fundamental human rights in the process.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2019

#FreeSowore Protesters Storm National Human Rights Commission In Abuja

Protesters are currently at the National Human Rights Commission office in Abuja calling for the release of pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, who has continued to be held by the Department of State Services despite a Federal High Court ordering his immediate release on bail on Tuesday.

Fowling the backlash that has greeted the flouting of the court order, the DSS on Thursday claimed that it had not been served the ruling by Sowore’s legal team led by Femi Falana (SAN).

But swiftly debunking that claim, Falana provided evidence of receipt of the court order by the DSS also on Thursday.

As of Friday morning, the secret police is still holding on to Sowore, who had since fulfilled his bail condition, infringing his fundamental human rights in the process.

Sowore was arrested in Lagos on August 3, 2019 by the DSS for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to register their displeasure at the poor state of governance in the country. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Tackles DSS Over Claim Of Not Receiving Court Order On Sowore's Bail, Provides Evidence
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Still Holding Sowore Hours After Fulfilling Bail Condition, Prevents Falana From Seeing Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#FreeSowore - AGF Malami Couldn't Defend Buhari's Coup And Call For Protest In 2011
ACTIVISM Sowore: Attorney-General Of The Federation, Malami, Keeps Silent When Asked Why Buhari Called For Revolution In 2011
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM I Will Not Leave Your Office, Falana Tells DSS After Failing To Release Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore: Don’t Invite Anarchy In Nigeria, AAC Warns Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore: Your Refusal To Obey Court Orders Tantamount To Defecation On Constitution, Shehu Sani Tells Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Don’t Cross Into America Illegally, Trump Warns Nigerians, Others
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Celebrity Sade Adu’s Child Completes Transition From Female To Male
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Tackles DSS Over Claim Of Not Receiving Court Order On Sowore's Bail, Provides Evidence
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
Exclusive Kogi Governorship Poll: Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Government Reveals Identities Of 11 Young Men Killed, Buried By Kidnappers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Lie More Between VP Osinbajo And Lai Mohammed? By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Celebrity Danfo Drivers Star, ‘Mad Melon’ Dies
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje In Fresh Plot To Dethrone Emir Sanusi, Claims Renaissance Coalition
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Nigeria Vs P&ID: You Have 60 Days To Pay Firm $200 Million, UK Court Tells President Buhari Regime
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International $9.6bn Judgment: UK Court Grants Conditional Stay Of Execution
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Osinbajo Vs Timi Frank: Nigeria's Vice President Caught In N90-Billion Controversy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Still Holding Sowore Hours After Fulfilling Bail Condition, Prevents Falana From Seeing Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad