#FreeSowore Protesters Storm National Human Rights Commission In Abuja

Protesters are currently at the National Human Rights Commission office in Abuja calling for the release of pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, who has continued to be held by the Department of State Services despite a Federal High Court ordering his immediate release on bail on Tuesday.

Fowling the backlash that has greeted the flouting of the court order, the DSS on Thursday claimed that it had not been served the ruling by Sowore’s legal team led by Femi Falana (SAN).

But swiftly debunking that claim, Falana provided evidence of receipt of the court order by the DSS also on Thursday.

As of Friday morning, the secret police is still holding on to Sowore, who had since fulfilled his bail condition, infringing his fundamental human rights in the process.

Sowore was arrested in Lagos on August 3, 2019 by the DSS for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to register their displeasure at the poor state of governance in the country.