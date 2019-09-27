Husband Kills Wife In Ondo Over Disagreement

A 50-year-old man, Daniyan Ojo, has killed his wife, Dorcas, in Akure, Ondo State, by setting her ablaze, SaharaReportershas learnt.

It was learnt that the husband, who is a welder, had been having issues with his wife in recent times before the sad incident.

A neighbour to the victim, Mrs Kehinde Ajayi, who confirmed the incident on Friday to our correspondent, said they were all shocked over the incident.

She said, “We were asleep at night when we heard the woman calling for help.

“Initially, we could not come out from our apartments because we feared that the noise was from armed robbers who may have invaded the area.

“But immediately we saw fire coming of their apartment, we rush out to rescue Dorcas but she had already been burnt by the fire.

“She was later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where she eventually died.

“Later, we got to know that she and her husband had been quarrelling over documents relating to the sale of a land.

“It was this disagreement that made the husband set his wife ablaze.”

According to Bose Richard, a younger sister to the deceased, the victim had been the one taking care of the family for a long time.

“My elder sister was the person taking care of him (husband) and the five children before he eventually killed her.

“This would be the third time he would be pouring petrol on his wife (my sister) with the aim of killing her and now he has finally killed her.

“This same woman bought two vehicles for him but he never appreciated it, instead he sold them.”

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, said that they had arrested the man with a view to investigating the case.

“Although, the man in question has denied his involvement in the incident, we do believe that he knows more than what he is telling us.

“For instance, the daughter told us that their father brought a keg of petrol and asked them to vacate the room.

“But their mother did not leave and around 11:00pm of that day, they noticed the outbreak of fire in the room where she slept.

“Before they knew what was happening, the woman had been burnt beyond recognition.

“We are currently investigating the case and we shall get to the root of it all.”