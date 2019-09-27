Kidnappers Of 17-Year-Old Boy Arrested, N1-Million Ransom Recovered -Police

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday arrested kidnappers of a

17-year-old boy, Shakiru Weti, and recovered N1 million ransom

demanded by the suspects.



The Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, who paraded

the suspect at the command headquarters in Ibadan, said the kidnappers

engaged the police personnel in a gun duel when they laid siege to

rescue the victim.



Olukolu said, “On September 17, 2019, at about 2200hr, one Alhaji

Abdul Saliu, the Sariki Fulani of Oyo State, resident in Igangan

reported at the Ayete Divisional Police Headquarters that a Fulani man

called Weti reported to him that a gunman kidnapped his son, Shakiru

Weti, aged 17. And on September 22, 2019, at about 1700hrs the

abductors called and demanded a ransom of N1 million.



“In the process, one Yuguda Jayum was arrested with the ransom of N1m

intact while his accomplice escaped. Yuguda Jayum confessed that he is

the leader of the group that carried out the kidnapping. Detectives

extended the investigation to their hideout at Igangan, where their

victim was found tied and blindfolded.



“The victim, Shakiru Weti, was rescued unhurt while one Kehinde

Adeoye, a member of the syndicate who was guarding the victim to

prevent his escape was arrested. But, another cohort, Taiwo Adeoye,

who was armed opened fire on the team and escaped. In the course of

further investigation, Bature Dogo, Kazeem Sule, and Maanu Garuba

were also arrested in connection with the case.



"Upon interrogation Kehinde Adeoye, Yuguda Jayum, Bature Dogo, Kazeem

Sule, and Maanu Garuba, all confessed to the crime. Four phones were

recovered. An effort is being intensified to arrest other fleeing

members of the gang."