Kidnappers Of 17-Year-Old Boy Arrested, N1-Million Ransom Recovered -Police

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday arrested kidnappers of a
17-year-old boy, Shakiru Weti, and recovered N1 million ransom
demanded by the suspects.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, who paraded
the suspect at the command headquarters in Ibadan, said the kidnappers
engaged the police personnel in a gun duel when they laid siege to
rescue the victim.
Olukolu said, “On September 17, 2019, at about 2200hr, one Alhaji
Abdul Saliu, the Sariki Fulani of Oyo State, resident in Igangan
reported at the Ayete Divisional Police Headquarters that a Fulani man
called Weti reported to him that a gunman kidnapped his son, Shakiru
Weti, aged 17. And on September 22, 2019, at about 1700hrs the
abductors called and demanded a ransom of N1 million.
“In the process, one Yuguda Jayum was arrested with the ransom of N1m
intact while his accomplice escaped. Yuguda Jayum confessed that he is
the leader of the group that carried out the kidnapping. Detectives
extended the investigation to their hideout at Igangan, where their
victim was found tied and blindfolded.
“The victim, Shakiru Weti, was rescued unhurt while one Kehinde
Adeoye, a member of the syndicate who was guarding the victim to
prevent his escape was arrested. But, another cohort, Taiwo Adeoye,
who was armed opened fire on the team and escaped. In the course of
further investigation, Bature Dogo, Kazeem Sule, and Maanu Garuba
were also arrested in connection with the case.
"Upon interrogation Kehinde Adeoye, Yuguda Jayum, Bature Dogo, Kazeem
Sule, and Maanu Garuba, all confessed to the crime. Four phones were
recovered. An effort is being intensified to arrest other fleeing
members of the gang."