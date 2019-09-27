Nigeria Needs $35.5m To Tackle Crisis In North-West –UNHCR

Baloch said they had received reports of frequent kidnapping, torture, extortion, murder and sexual violence by attackers, who also destroy homes and steal property.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2019

Nigeria needs $35.5m before the end of the year to combat a humanitarian emergency that has displaced 40,000 people in the North-West region of the country, according to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

Spokesperson for the agency, Babar Baloch, said the displacement happened over a four-month period, adding that “It paints a horrible picture of lawlessness and insecurity”.

According to Reuters, the UNHCR said the victims were not coming from the Northeast where Boko Haram and the Islamic State of the West African Province have stayed strong but from Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and other parts of the North-West.

Baloch said they had received reports of frequent kidnapping, torture, extortion, murder and sexual violence by attackers, who also destroy homes and steal property.

It was gathered that Nigerians have been trooping into Niger Republic to seek cover from the bandits.

The UNHCR also observed that military and police forces have been deployed to tackle criminal gangs in the region.

The commission said it expects more Nigerians to cross the border into Niger Republic especially from Sokoto State.

While the violence in the North continues, the Nigerian Government has said it would resume its ‘Crocodile Smile’ and ‘Python Dance’ in the South-South and South-East regions of the country.

This would undoubtedly spend the already overstretched army in places where a firm civilian presence might have been more effective.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Don’t Cross Into America Illegally, Trump Warns Nigerians, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Military Attack On Iran An Option, Says Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International US President Trump Reduces Quota Of Nigerian Refugees, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Nigeria Vs P&ID: You Have 60 Days To Pay Firm $200 Million, UK Court Tells President Buhari Regime
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International $9.6bn Judgment: UK Court Grants Conditional Stay Of Execution
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Ghanaian Protest Organizers Receive Death Threats Ahead Of Massive Anti-Mahama Protest At UN
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Adamawa Doctor Banned From Practicing Again For Cutting Off Patient’s Kidneys
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Tackles DSS Over Claim Of Not Receiving Court Order On Sowore's Bail, Provides Evidence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Sade Adu’s Child Completes Transition From Female To Male
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The Pulpit and the People, #pulpitNpeople - Rev. Oset & Pst. Busola
Christianity Real Reason I Stopped Being Fatoyinbo’s Spiritual Father –Ilorin pastor
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Don’t Cross Into America Illegally, Trump Warns Nigerians, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Military Attack On Iran An Option, Says Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI Most Wanted 'Yahoo Boys': Court Remands FBI Suspect, Joseph Oyediran, In Prison Custody
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
Exclusive Kogi Governorship Poll: Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Apoi Teachers To Buhari, DSS: Release Sowore, He Pays Teachers Salaries, Gives Students Scholarships
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Government Reveals Identities Of 11 Young Men Killed, Buried By Kidnappers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Husband Kills Wife In Ondo Over Disagreement
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International US President Trump Reduces Quota Of Nigerian Refugees, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad