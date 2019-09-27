Real Reason I Stopped Being Fatoyinbo’s Spiritual Father –Ilorin pastor

People spoke in 2013, but you can only help somebody who wants to be helped. If somebody doesn’t want to be helped, even God will not be able to help him, His hands will be tied in that regard.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2019

Presiding Pastor of Champions’ Church, Ilorin, Kwara State, Emmanuel Oset, has revealed in an interview with Arise TVthe real reason he had to stop being the spiritual father of founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

According to Oset, he had tried all he could to make Fatoyinbo turn a new leaf but he couldn’t succeed, hence he had to severe his relationship with him.

Oset said, “Our Lord Jesus Christ knew that Judas had become a thief but it wasn’t Jesus who said so, it was John who said so. Not because Jesus was weak, but because Jesus was hoping that this man would change.

“You always find in the scripture, the purpose of God is redemptive. Before God comes with judgment in any case, you will see that He would have tried to get through to the person. It is when His love has been rebuffed and rebuffed again that He comes with judgment. That is God’s procedure.

“God does not rule by force, he rules by love.

“People have spoken. People spoke in 2013, but you can only help somebody who wants to be helped. If somebody doesn’t want to be helped, even God will not be able to help him, His hands will be tied in that regard.

“When in August 2013, news broke out online concerning him and his ministry, as somebody he was close to as an elder, I thought it was my responsibility to get across to him.

“His pastor in Ilorin, I told him, ‘Get through to your boss and I want to share a thing or two with him’.

 The Pulpit and the People, #pulpitNpeople - Rev. Oset & Pst. Busola

“Eventually he succeeded, and he called me from Abuja. And I told him, ‘This news is all over the place and I want to hear from you and also give you some counsel if need be.’ And he said he would get in touch.

“I said, ‘Okay, I’m on my way to the US. While I’m there if I want to get through to you, how do I do it?’ I thought he would just say, ‘Sir, you can get through to me using my email.’ Then he said his fear that time was that he was being bugged.

“I am not saying this to impress anybody. I wasn’t part of those already making comments on the issue. I just wanted to see how I could be useful in terms of helping him, but he didn’t show up.

“I waited from August 2013 to April 2014. When he didn’t show up, and he was coming to town, having meetings, I was seeing his billboards in town. Well, my wife and I said to ourselves we’ve done our bit.

“It was then I wrote him a letter and I said, ‘Consider that we no longer have anything to do with you and your ministry.’ I didn’t post it; it was hand-delivered by his own pastor.”

Oset said he knew Fatoyinbo got his letter but the letter had yet to be replied to years after.

According to him, the letter ended their relationship.

Fatoyinbo is currently battling to erase his name from allegations of rape against him by Busola, wife of musician Timi Dakolo.

Busola had accused Fatoyinbo of raping her on September 23 and 26, 2002 – a claim the COZA pastor vehemently denies.

