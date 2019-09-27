Saudi Arabia Offers Visas To 49 Countries To Boost Tourism

Saudi Arabia will open its doors to international tourists under a new visa system that allows people from 49 countries to apply for e-visas and visas on arrival, Chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, Ahmad Al-Khateeb, said on Friday.

He said, “The move is part of the kingdom’s efforts to wean its economy off oil.

“Riyadh aims to increase international and domestic visits to 100 million a year by 2030.

“Opening Saudi Arabia to international tourists is a historic moment for our country.”

The tourist visa system will take effect from Saturday, Saudi newspaper Okazreported.

The new visa system will be available to citizens of 49 countries.

Tourists will be allowed to stay for up to three months per entry but can only spend a maximum of 90 days a year using their one-year multiple-entry visa.