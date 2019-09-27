Saudi Arabia Offers Visas To 49 Countries To Boost Tourism

Tourists will be allowed to stay for up to three months per entry but can only spend a maximum of 90 days a year using their one-year multiple-entry visa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2019

Saudi Arabia will open its doors to international tourists under a new visa system that allows people from 49 countries to apply for e-visas and visas on arrival, Chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, Ahmad Al-Khateeb, said on Friday.

He said, “The move is part of the kingdom’s efforts to wean its economy off oil.

“Riyadh aims to increase international and domestic visits to 100 million a year by 2030.

“Opening Saudi Arabia to international tourists is a historic moment for our country.”

The tourist visa system will take effect from Saturday, Saudi newspaper Okazreported. 

The new visa system will be available to citizens of 49 countries.

