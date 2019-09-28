Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail

According to sources privy to the meeting, the Nigerian Government would petition the National Judicial Council

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2019

 

Following the bail and court order issued to the Department of State Services for failing to release Omoyele Sowore, a secret meeting has been held where it was decided that Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, should be punished.

According to sources privy to the meeting, the Nigerian Government would petition the National Judicial Council, The Nation reports.

The government also claimed that anyone facing treason is not admissible to bail while accusing Justice Taiwo for abuse of power.

A top government source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that anyone standing trial for a treasonable felony is not entitled to bail.

He said, "Sowore’s bail is likely to bring trouble for that judge. 

"A report has been prepared to report him to NJC in view of the fact that as far as this country concerned, it is known that a person charged for treasonable felony has no bail option.

“So, the security and intelligence community in the country is shocked by the judgment.

“And there is a consensus that the judgment should not only be appealed but that the NJC should be petitioned about the conduct and abuse of power by the judge.”

Sowore has continued to be held by the DSS more than 72 hours after the court ordered his release on bail. 

