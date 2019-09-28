Don Jazzy Tackles Nigerian Government Over Sowore’s Continued Detention

Ace music producer and record label owner, Don jazzy, has hit out at the Nigerian Government for refusing to release pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, despite a court order directing that he should be freed.

In a series of posts on his Twitter page on Saturday, Don Jazzy said it was hypocritical for the government to urge citizens to honour rule of law when the government itself disregards it.

He said, “Isn't it pious that a government that tells her citizens to always obey the rule of law doesn't lead by example?

“They only regard the rule of law when it suits their sentiments. Let's just pretend we're not in a ‘banana republic’.

Sowore was arrested in Lagos on August 3, 2019 by operatives of the DSS for calling on Nigerians to pour out to the streets to express their anger at the poor state of governance in the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the DSS to release him on bail but despite that directive, the government is yet to free Sowore.