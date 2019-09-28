How Sowore Predicted Long Ago That DSS Would Not Let Him Go –Segun Adeniyi

Olusegun Adeniyi



A former spokesperson for late President Umaru Yar’Adua, Olusegun Adeniyi, has said that pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, predicted long ago that the Department of State Services would not obey the court order for his release.

In a tweet, Adeniyi said that when he visited Sowore a fortnight ago, the activist predicted that he would not be allowed to return home.

He said, "That Sowore is still in detention more than 24 hours after his bail conditions were perfected is a real shame and a serious affront on the rule of law.

"I hope the authorities will act quickly on the court order.

"I visited Sowore two weeks ago and sadly, he predicted this scenario.”

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on Tuesday ordered the DSS to release Sowore on bail.

But more than 72 hours after that period, the government is yet to obey that directive.

Sowore was arrested in Lagos on August 3 by the DSS for calling on Nigerians to express their frustration on the poor state of leadership in the country.

